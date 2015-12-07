Seahawks Swamp Vikings Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks beat down the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 at TCF Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The loss drops the Vikings to 8-4 on the season.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was in complete control of the Vikings defense, going 21-27 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a score. Running back Thomas Rawls ran 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown as well.

Teddy Bridgewater struggled against the Seahawks defense, completing 17/28 passes for just 118 yards and one interception. Adrian Peterson carried the ball just eight times for 18 yards.

The Vikings face a short turnaround as they are set to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The game can be heard on WJON.