SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES BASEBALL UPDATE

Thursday March 6th

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 COLLEGE of LAKE COUNTY 0

The Cyclones traveled to Gryslke, Illinois where they took on the Lancers, they defeated them 10-0 as they out hit them six to two including three big doubles. Lefty sophomore Hayden Frank from STMA HS started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw a complete game, five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Dam a freshman from Burnsville HS, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Terrance Moody a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Hayden Frank went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reece Berberich a sophomore from Thompson, ND went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devan Meran a sophomore from from Miami, Florida had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Reis a sophomore from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Owen Hindermann a sophomore from Denfeld HS was credited for a RBI.

The Lancers starting pitcher was Taytan Herron, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Self threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and one walk. Luke Medrich threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lancers offense was led by Hunter Loser, he had a pair of hits, Nate Wertel earned a pair of walks and Kyle Larson and Tony Gura both earned a walk.

COLLEGE of LAKE COUNTY 4 SCTCC CYCLONES 3

The Lancers defeated the Cyclones in game two of their DH, Will Schufreider started on the mound for them. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lancers offense was led by Kyle Larson, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Hesser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Pratim Amin went 1-for-3 for for a RBI. Abe Kapinos earned two walks, he had a stolen base, scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Devin Gudenschwager went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Angel Berrios had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Tony Gura had a pair of stolen bases and he had a pair of walks and Michael Fider went 1-for-2.

The Cyclones stating pitcher was Griffin Dosan a righty, sophomore from Rock Ridge HS. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nathan Zander a freshman, righty from Maple Lake HS, he threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Hindermann, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Luke Dam went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and had a RBI. Wyatt Gabrielson a sophomore from Brainerd HS went 1-for-3 with a double and Devan Meran earned a walk. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kinnick Christensen earned a walk. Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

FRIDAY MARCH 7th

HAGERSTOWN CC HAWKS 5 SCTCC CYCLONES 3

The Hawks from Mary Land, swept the double header, so they are off to a 7-0 start of their season. The Hawks Peyton Castellow started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Jones threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Isaac Grove, he went 2-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Ethan Shimmel went 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Quinn Illing went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Noah Milan went 1-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base and Briggs Remenick scored a run. Mason Everhart went 1-for-2 and Griffin Lohman had a walk and a stolen base.

The Cyclones Evan Acheson, a righty sophomore from Rocori HS started on the mound, he threw four innings, gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs a righty, freshman from Rocori HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Owen Hindermann a righty sophomore from Denfeld HS threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Hindermann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-3 with a double and Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND earned a walk. Hayden Frank a STMA HS graduate, went 1-for-2, with a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Terrance Moody a SRR HS graduate earned three walks and he scored a run. Luke Dam from Burnsville HS earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run.

HAGERSTOWN CC HAWKS 11 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Hawks put up five runs in both the first and the fifth innings, They gave their starting pitcher great support. Andrew Kerns threw four innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nic Pierce threw two innings, he gave two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Lever threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Kaden Jackson, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Noah Milum went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Drake Hebron went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Braydon Conner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Quinn Illig went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Isaac Grove had walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cyclones Carson McCain a righty freshman from NLS HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five runs and two walks. Clay Faber a righty freshman from Kimball HS threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Brady Flicek a righty, sophomore from Lakeville North HS threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Truman Toenjes a right sophomore from St. Cloud Tech HS threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Cyclones offense was led by Danny Sanchez, from North Miami, Florida went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored run. Devan Meran from Miami, Florida went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS earned three walks and he had a stolen base and Connor Morrissey from Burnsville HS earned a walk. Nathan Zander from Maple Lake HS earned a walk and a stolen base, Drew Yourczek from Royalton HS earned a walk and Owen Hindermann from Denfeld HS earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 BAY COLLEGE NORSE 4

The Cyclones earned a win over their Michigan foe. Nathan Zander a righty freshman from Maple Lake HS threw one inning, he gave two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kayden Swenson a righty freshman from Elk River HS threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.Owen Hindermann a righty sophomore from Denfeld HS threw three innings to close it out, he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Devan Meran from Miami, Florida went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Danny Sanchez from North Miami, Florida, went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored one run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Reese Berberich went 1-for-3 for 2 RBIs and a triple. Terrance Moody from SRR HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Owen Hindermann was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa had a walk. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Norse starting pitcher was George Cooper, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Gibson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cameron Street went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andrews Franco went 1-for-3 with a double. Logan Peterson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Elian Tortoledo earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Michael Rey earned a walk an he scored a run.

NEXT GAME FOR SCTCC CYCLONES

Monday March 10th

PENN STATE NEW KENSINGTON of PENNSAVLANA

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA 10:00