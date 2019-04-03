SCSU’s Jimmy Schuldt Decides On Vegas

St. Cloud State senior Jimmy Schuldt will sign with the Las Vegas Golden Knights organization Wednesday morning. Schuldt's deal is a one-year, entry-level contract.

Schuldt, who memorably decided to return for his senior season instead of going pro after last year, charted 35 points last season while boasting a +24 rating.

Schuldt is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which will be given to the nation's top college hockey player next weekend at the Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York.