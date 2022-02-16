SCSU’s Hentges Scores, Team USA Loses in Shootout

BEJING, CHINA - The USA Men's Hockey team had a heartbreaking loss to Slovakia. They lost 3-2 in a shootout in the quarterfinals and have been eliminated from the Olympic hockey tournament.

St. Cloud State University Forward Sam Hentges scored a go-ahead goal giving his team a 2-1 lead with 8:56 to go in the second period. It was Hentges' first goal of the tournament. The assist game from fellow SCSU player Nick Perbix.

Ice Hockey - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 12 Getty Images loading...

This is only Hentges' second game of the tournament after he was scratched for their opening two games. The St. Cloud State senior was taken in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

The U.S. and Slovakia settled the game in a best of five shootout with Team USA unable to put the puck in the net and Slovakia scoring a fourth-round goal. This was the team's only loss at the Olympics.

