St. Cloud State Hockey to Appear on National TV

A pair of St. Cloud State men's hockey games will appear on CBS Sports Network. The first game will be against Denver January 12 at Magness Arena in Denver at 8 p.m. CT. The 2nd will be a home game at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center against Western Michigan on February 23 with a 7 p.m. start.

Get our free mobile app

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced their national TV schedule for the season and it will consist of 11 games.

2022-23 CBS Sports Network TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET/local)

Fri., Jan. 12 St. Cloud State at Denver 9:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 19 Miami at Colorado College 9:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 26 Denver at North Dakota 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 2 Minnesota Duluth at Omaha 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 Denver at Minnesota Duluth 9:00/8:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 Western Michigan at St. Cloud State 8:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 Western Michigan at North Dakota 8:00/7:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 8 Denver at Colorado College 10:00/8:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 22 Frozen Faceoff Semifinal #1 5:00/4:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 22 Frozen Faceoff Semifinal #2 8:30/7:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 23 Frozen Faceoff Championship 8:30/7:30 p.m.