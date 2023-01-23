SCSU Men’s Hockey Team Ranked No. 1 In the Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After sweeping Denver over the weekend, the St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team is now ranked number 1 in the Nation.

The Huskies ascended to No. 1 in both the DCU / USCHO and USA Today / USA Hockey Division-I Men's Hockey Polls.

The Huskies began the season ranked 13th in the country and have vaulted all the way to the top of the poll after seven wins against ranked opponents, including six ranked in the top-three.

SCSU is currently 18-6-0 on the season and sits atop the NCHC standings with 29 points.

The men's hockey team will continue conference play this weekend when they head to Minnesota Duluth for a two-games series on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.