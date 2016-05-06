SCSU’s Gregory, Miks Up for Awards

St. Cloud State senior pitcher/designated hitter Reese Gregory is one of 30 semifinalists for the D2 Baseball News 2016 Tino Martinez Award. The Apollo graduate is batting .433 this season and recently broke the team season record with his 16th home run on May 4 against Minnesota Duluth. He has 58 hits, 16 doubles, 38 runs and 52 RBIs this spring. He owns an impressive .910 slugging rate in 2016. On the mound, Gregory is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and one save.

SCSU Pitcher Sheldon Miks is one of 42 semifinalists for the 3rd annual Brett Tomko Award presented by D2 Baseball News. Miks is 7-2 this season with a 1.96 ERA. He leads the Huskies with 61 strikeouts this season.

Winners will be announced June 6.