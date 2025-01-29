SCSU Basketball Split a Pair With Bemidji State

The St. Cloud State basketball teams split a pair of games at home against Bemidji State Tuesday night.  The men's team won 78-71 while the women's team lost 59-58.

Luke Winkel led the SCSU men with 19 points, Wyatt Hawks had 13 points and Lucas Morgan added 12 points.  The men improve to 14-9 overall and 10-5 in the NSIC.

The SCSU women were led by Jada Eggebrecht with 26 points.  The women are 10-10 overall and 7-8 in the NSIC.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams play at MSU-Moorhead Saturday.

 

