SCSU Basketball Split a Pair With Bemidji State

The St. Cloud State basketball teams split a pair of games at home against Bemidji State Tuesday night. The men's team won 78-71 while the women's team lost 59-58.

Luke Winkel led the SCSU men with 19 points, Wyatt Hawks had 13 points and Lucas Morgan added 12 points. The men improve to 14-9 overall and 10-5 in the NSIC.

Get our free mobile app

The SCSU women were led by Jada Eggebrecht with 26 points. The women are 10-10 overall and 7-8 in the NSIC.

The St. Cloud State basketball teams play at MSU-Moorhead Saturday.