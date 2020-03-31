SCSU Basketball Adjusting Recruiting Practices [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State men's basketball has had to adjust how they are recruiting players due to the Covid-19 pandemic. St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer joined me today. He said they cannot set up visits either on campus or at player's homes due to NCAA rules in regards to the coronavirus. Reimer says they are using video conferences, campus vitual tours and conversations with current and former players to help with the process.

The Huskies are looking to fill 4 open spots on the roster and Matt says some of the kids may be waiting awhile because they are still hoping for a Division I opportunity. The NCAA currently has a moratorium on player signings and he isn't sure how long it will take before it is lifted.

Matt Reimer and I also discussed the transfer portal and a possible new rule that would give players one free transfer without penalty and why so many kids have been transferring in recent years.