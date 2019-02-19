SCSU Tops Poll For Fifth Straight Week
The St. Cloud State men's hockey team remained the top team in the latest USCHO.com poll, which was released Monday afternoon. Voters awarded SCSU 45 of a possible 50 first place votes, with Massachusetts getting four and Minnesota State-Mankato receiving one.
The Huskies did not play last weekend, but still managed to clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the NCHC playoffs. SCSU is currently leading the conference with a 13-2-3 record (21-4-3 overall).
St. Cloud State will travel to Omaha this weekend to take on the Mavericks for games on Friday and Saturday. Both games can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.