SCSU Hockey Tops #7 Denver 3-1

The 9th ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team won 3-1 against #7 Denver in Omaha Sunday to improve to 6-3. The Huskies fell behind 1-0 in the 2nd period before they got a goal from Kyler Kupka to tie the game. Veeti Miettinen broke the 1-all tie with a power play goal midway through the 3rd period. Zach Okabe scored with :59 seconds left to give SCSU a 3-1 lead.

St. Cloud State will host Minnesota-Duluth January 2nd and 3rd. Hear SCSU Hockey on River 96.7 FM.