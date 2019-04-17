SCSU Hockey Conference Schedule Released
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference released its schedule for the upcoming season in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskies will open the conference schedule on Friday, November 15th against Colorado College at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
Other key series include a home series with defending national champion Minnesota Duluth on January 17th-18th, the return of North Dakota to St. Cloud on February 21st and 22nd after a season away and a season-ending road series with Duluth at Amsoil Arena March 6th and 7th.
Home games in BOLD
November 15th/16th vs COLORADO COLLEGE
November 22nd/23rd @ North Dakota
December 6th/7th @ Miami
December 13th/14th vs OMAHA
January 10th/11th @ Denver
January 17th/18th vs DULUTH
January 24th/25th @ Western Michigan
January 31st/Feb 1st vs MIAMI
February 7th/8th @ Colorado College
February 21st/22nd vs NORTH DAKOTA
February 28th/29th vs DENVER
March 6th/7th @ Duluth
March 13th/14th/15th- NCHC QF
March 20th/21st Frozen Faceoff @ Xcel Energy Center