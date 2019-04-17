SCSU Hockey Conference Schedule Released

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference released its schedule for the upcoming season in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskies will open the conference schedule on Friday, November 15th against Colorado College at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Other key series include a home series with defending national champion Minnesota Duluth on January 17th-18th, the return of North Dakota to St. Cloud on February 21st and 22nd after a season away and a season-ending road series with Duluth at Amsoil Arena March 6th and 7th.

Home games in BOLD

November 15th/16th vs COLORADO COLLEGE

November 22nd/23rd @ North Dakota

December 6th/7th @ Miami

December 13th/14th vs OMAHA

January 10th/11th @ Denver

January 17th/18th vs DULUTH

January 24th/25th @ Western Michigan

January 31st/Feb 1st vs MIAMI

February 7th/8th @ Colorado College

February 21st/22nd vs NORTH DAKOTA

February 28th/29th vs DENVER

March 6th/7th @ Duluth

March 13th/14th/15th- NCHC QF

March 20th/21st Frozen Faceoff @ Xcel Energy Center