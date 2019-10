The St. Cloud State University volleyball team took another hit on the road against Wayne State College on Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Huskies fell in three straight sets: 25-20, 25-22, and 25-19.

The Huskies fall to 15-4 and 7-4 NSIC. They will return home on Friday to host SMSU at 6:00 p.m.