SCSU Athletics Requiring Masks For Fans Attending Games

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Monday, fans will need to wear a mask when attending St. Cloud State University sporting events.

SCSU Athletic Director Heather Weems says the decision was made to help protect the community, support the demands on health care professionals, and provide the opportunity for their student-athletes to do what they love, which is to play their games.

All fans ages 3 and older will need to be masked when attending all athletic events at SCSU.

Weems says just like so many others, they are exhausted from the protocols and uncertainties, but remain committed to doing what they can to keep their student-athletes competing, fans healthy and our stands open.