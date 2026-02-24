Sauk Rapids-Rice will be well represented at the boys and girls State Wrestling tournament this week. The Storm have 2 girls and 2 boys who've earned the opportunity. Sauk Rapids-Rice wrestling coach Derik Gilbertson joined me on WJON.

photo courtesy of Derik Gilbertson

Girls

Both girls who've qualified are both 9th graders... Bailey Ness and Madelyn Aleshire. Gilbertson says Ness has been wrestling for a couple of years and also participates in club gymnastics. Aleshire is in her first year as a wrestler.

photo courtesy of Derik Gilbertson photo courtesy of Derik Gilbertson loading...

Boys

The two boys state qualifiers from Sauk Rapids-Rice are Carter Pesta at 152 pounds and Jack Barz at 172 pounds. Gilbertson says Pesta and Barz both wrestled really well at section to earn this opportunity after coming up short last year.

photo courtesy of Derik Gilbertson photo courtesy of Derik Gilbertson loading...

The State Wrestling Tournament will take place Wednesday thru Saturday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Derik Gilbertson, click below.