Sauk Rapids-Rice Football Games To Air On Local Station

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Football team will open the season Friday September 1 at home against Irondale. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports (KXSS) for a 2nd straight year will be the radio home of the Storm. Dave Overlund will be back as the lead play-by-play man for Sauk Rapids-Rice Football in 2023.

Get our free mobile app

2023 Schedule: (Game Times 7:00 p.m. pregame at 6:45 p.m.)

September 1 vs. Irondale

September 8 at Sartell

September 15 vs. Monticello

September 22 at St. Francis

September 29 at Elk River

October 6 vs. Cambridge-Isanti

October 13 at Andover

October 18 vs. Moorhead