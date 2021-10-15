6-0 Sauk Rapids-Rice Football at Moorhead Tonight; Schedule

Ella Gunderson SRRHS Yearbook

The Sauk Rapids-Rice football team puts their unbeaten 6-0 record on the line tonight when they play at 4-1 Moorhead.  Moorhead suffered their first loss of the season last Friday against Elk River 50-46.  The Storm are ranked #8 in the state while Moorhead is #11.  Hear tonight's game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City with Dave Overlund calling the action. Kickoff at 7 p.m., pregame at 6:45.

Elsewhere:
Bemidji (2-3) at Tech (0-6)
Becker (6-0) at Apollo (3-3)
Cathedral (1-5) at Little Falls (0-6)

 

