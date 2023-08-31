High School Football Preview &#8211; Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm [AUDIO]

High School Football Preview – Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm [AUDIO]

PHOTO: Dave Overlund WJON

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will look a lot different in 2023.  The Storm had 22 impact seniors graduate in the spring and have 13 seniors on this year's roster.  Storm Head Coach Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON.  He says the 13 seniors are 13 good football players.  Sauk Rapids-Rice has 115 kids out for football 9th - 12th grade.

Sauk Rapids-Rice was 6-3 in 2022 and lost in the 2nd round of the section playoffs to rival, Sartell-St. Stephen.

Sauk Rapids-Rice has posted 2 straight seasons with winning records and coach Klaphake credits the coaching staff and the hard work from the players involved in the program.  He says they've been fortunate as coaches to have some really good kids in the program that helped put them in position to win.

Klaphake says each team is different and the expectations for each team is also different.  He says their goal is to always exceed the expectations that others have set for them.  I asked Klaphake if he'd like to highlight some players and he declined saying everyone will get to know who these key players are soon enough.  He says having success as a team takes priority over individual accomplishments.

Sauk Rapids-Rice football games will air all season on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with Dave Overlund as the primary play-by-play person.

Projected Starters:
Offense:
QB - Spencer Ackerman
RB - Ethan Martin
TE - Austin Beierman
LT - Anden Chapman
LG - Kai Hall
C - Jonah Thell
RG - Hayden Brown
RT - Nolan Robish
WR - Hudson Omoke
WR - Mason Sabraski
WR - Mason Anderson
Defense:
DL - Nolan Robish
DL - Anden Chapman
DL - Ethan Martin
LB - Bradyn Kost
LB - Dillon Miller
LB - Adam Purcell
LB - Clayton Handeland
LB - Deagan Gondeck
CB - Hudson Omoke
CB - Chris Pepin
Safety - Carter Riedeman
2023 Schedule:
vs. Irondale, 7pm September 1
@ Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm September 8
vs. Monticello, 7pm September 15
@ St. Francis, 7pm September 22
@ Elk River, 7pm September 29
vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm October 6
@ Andover, 7pm October 13
vs. Moorhead, 7pm October 18
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Head Coach Phil Klaphake it is available below.

