Sauk Centre Planning Renovation of Old Former Creamery

SAUK CENTRE (WJON - News) -- There is a plan in the works in Sauk Centre to take an old vacant creamery and turn it into a beautiful new space.

The Sauk Centre Area History Museum and Research Center acquired the Blue Valley Creamery about six years ago.

They were recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to do some preliminary work on the building. It was built in 1934 and has had several owners over the years. It is not a historic building itself, but it is in a historic district which qualifies it for more potential grant money.

Museum spokeswoman Pam Borgman says their vision is to use the second floor as the city's new museum space, which she says has beautiful hardwood floors.

We are open to the bottom level of the creamery to hold a couple of businesses, we have to be careful with our nonprofit status, but feel that we can tie that into the history of the building and the history museum itself.

Borgman says the museum is currently in the basement of the Sauk Centre Carnegie Library and they have run out of space there.

She says it's going to take another six to seven years to make the project a reality. They are accepting donations to help pay for the renovations.