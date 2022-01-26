Sartell’s Fitzthum: Mask Mandate Tough to Enforce

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the enforcement of a mask mandate was a big deterrent in instituting a mask mandate in his community. He says if an ordinance for a mask mandate were in place it would be hard to enforce. Fitzthum says none of the local cities have the police force to enforce a local mandate. He says they are asking people to wear masks in indoor public places and those who are complying are the same people who would also comply if there were a mandate. Fitzthum says those not wearing masks now would be the same people not wearing them even if a mask mandate ordinance were in place.

Fitzthum says talks about the process to institute a mask mandate in the city of Sartell. He says it is a council majority decision and a decision that cannot be made by a single council member or he as the mayor. Fitzthum says the process would take 4 to 6 weeks to get a mask mandate in place which would include public hearings and a council vote. He says this would already put them passed when the projected COVID-19 surge would happen. Fitzthum says another route they could take would be emergency orders in their city. He says they would also need to limit business interactions as well.

Fitzthum says he and city leaders are leading by example by wearing masks in indoor public places. He says they have nearly 100% mask wearing compliance among city staffers.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum it is available below.