The Sartell-St. Stephen boys and girls soccer teams are both headed to the state tournament. The Sabre girls defeated the St. Cloud Crush 2-0 in the 8AA final Tuesday night. The Sartell boys knocked off Tech 2-1 in overtime Tuesday to capture the boys section 8AA championship.

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Soccer (photo - Bruce Thompson)

Sartell head girls soccer coach Andrea Benninghoff joined me on WJON. Benninghoff says it was great to see the Sabres take a 1-0 lead last night on a goal from Mollie Statsick. She admits to becoming emotional when the game ended and she knew the Sabres were headed to the state tournament.

How Sartell Got it Done

Benninghoff says it was a great team effort, the team plays for each other and trusts each other. Mollie Statsick has set the record for goals in the season at Sartell with 37 this season. Benninghoff praises Mollie for her record setting offensive season and Jenna Jansky's efforts leading their defense.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Andrea Benninghoff, click below.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Soccer (photo - Bruce Thompson)

Boys Soccer

The Sartell boys soccer team is back in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years ending a stretch of 7 straight state tournament appearances for Tech. Sartell head coach Matt Hager says he and the team were overjoyed when Sam Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Sabres to the section final win. He says balanced scoring led them offensively this season while Alex Pooler, Brady Anderson and Bennett Moe anchored their defensive effort.

Pairings to be Announced

The pairings will be announced Saturday when the seedings are determined. Hager feels their tough schedule makes them battle tested and ready for whomever they match up with. The Sartell boys are 12-6-1 this season while the Sartell girls are 13-5.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Hager, click below.