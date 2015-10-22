Sartell Boys Soccer Headed To State With Win Over Apollo [VIDEO]

The Sartell Sabres are headed to the boys soccer state tournament with a 2-1 win over the Apollo Eagles at SCSU's Husky Stadium Thursday night. The Sabres are going to state for the second time in the last three seasons.

The Sabres got on the board first at 7:22 of the first half when Cullen Chisholm scored on a penalty kick.

Sartell made the score 2-0 when Connor Kalthoff scored on a header with just over seven minutes left in the first half. Shortly after, Apollo's Graham Virtue was sent off the field with a red card.

Apollo cut Sartell's lead in half early in the second half with Hamse Sied's goal on a rebound with 33:28 left in regulation, but could not find the equalizer.