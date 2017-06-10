Santana Great On The Mound And At The Plate In Twins Win

SAN FRANCISCO - Twins Pitcher Ervin Santana led the Minnesota Twins on the mound and at the plate in the teams 4-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Pitching a nine-inning four hit shut-out would have been enough to get the Twins the win, Santana put the cherry on top of his night when he hit a bases clearing double in the 4th inning.

The three RBI's doubled Santana's career total from three to six.

Minnesota's other run came on a single up the middle from Brian Dozier which drove in Byron Buxto n.

Santana is 8-3 on the season with a 2.20 ERA.