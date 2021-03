FLORIDA -- Minnesota Twins picked up their fourth win of Grapefruit league play Tuesday afternoon with their 1-0 win over Baltimore.

Minnesota's Miguel Sano delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the 7th inning to give the Twins the victory.

Starting pitcher Kenta Maeda threw three scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

The Twins are 4-4 in spring league play and will take on the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.