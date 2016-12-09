Same Old Story: Wolves Fade In Fourth In Latest Loss

The Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-110 Thursday night in Ontario. The loss drops the Wolves to just 6-16 on the season.

Minnesota jumped out to a ten point lead in the first quarter but were tied going into the half. The Wolves had a small lead going into the fourth quarter but were outscored 36-21 in the final frame.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Zach LaVine with 29 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves return home Friday night to host the Detroit Pistons at Target Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis.