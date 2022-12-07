Sabre Leadership Council Aims to Build Next Generation of Leaders

SARTELL (WJON News) - Students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are learning to become future leaders.

Roughly 25 juniors and seniors were nominated by coaches and advisors to sit on Sabre Leadership Council.

Activities Director Bruce Thompson says there has been a version of the council in years past, but this year they wanted to reinvent its purpose.

The focus is to teach leadership skills and characteristics. Something we try to do is focus on how we can take these topics and apply them to your team, home, job and make a positive impact.

Thompson says the council is not just represented by student athletes but also students in other activities such as robotics and theater.

Junior Madden Quinn says she was surprised when she was nominated to be on the council.

I was a little scared at first as I knew there would be a lot of seniors in this group, but overall I thought it was cool when my friend and I were chosen as juniors to join this group.

The group meets twice a month to hear from guest speakers, have discussion and participate in some trust building exercises.

Senior Cade Lewis says a lot of their meetings revolve around discussing real-life situations.

We bring up different scenarios and how we would act in that moment. An example would be if a teammate gets hurt but doesn't want to tell the coach, what would we do.

Senior David Binsfeld is one of the members on the council. He says he's found himself already using some of the tools he's learned from their meetings.

I find it hard to have patience with the freshman on the team sometimes, but this group has helped me have a better head on my shoulders when I'm interacting with the younger students.

Thompson says while a majority of their meetings have been in a classroom, he hopes to make their lessons more community based to give the students an opportunity to solve real-world issues.

