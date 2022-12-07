It was at the Orpheum Theatre that I saw it for the first time. Being completely mesmerized by the music and the fantastic acting. Talking about 'Hamilton' the musical.

Get our free mobile app

The story of Hamilton, for anyone who has not heard, is described best at Broadway.com,

Hamilton is the story of the unlikely Founding Father determined to make his mark on the new as hungry and ambitious as he is. From bastard orphan to Washington's right-hand man, rebel to war hero, a loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal, to the Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton's lifelong friend/foil Aaron Burr all make their mark in this astonishing new musical exploration of a political mastermind.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the lyrical and music genius behind this widely popular Broadway hit, based off Ron Chernow's biography of Hamilton. Since it's first performance in New York on January 20, 2015 it has gone on to win several awards including 11 Tony Awards, from a record breaking 16 nominations back in 2016.

Get our free mobile app

"Hamilton" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images loading...

You can even see a version of the original Broadway Hamilton on Disney +, but it's just not the same as it is when you see a musical of this magnitude in person.

Thankfully, for us in Minnesota we have a chance once again to see this magnificent musical when it makes it's return for five weeks in 2023 to the Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre. Run dates are between April 4 to May 7, 2023. Tickets to the general public will go on sale January 11 ranging anywhere from $59 to $249.

Get our free mobile app

However, you can try to nab a pair in time for Christmas. Bring me the News reports;

A holiday presale for tickets will launch on Dec. 14 and runs till Dec. 20, but will only be available to those who sign up for the Hennepin Theatre Trust's musicals email list here.

It only took two delays, but Hamilton will make it's return to Minnesota, and here's to hoping this time it sticks! More information can be found HERE.

KEEP READING: See notable new words that were coined the year you were born

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous