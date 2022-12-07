WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

What are the odds of someone seeing this 12+ Point Buck about to lose his life falling through the ice in terribly frigid waters in northern Minnesota? How horrifying. The Buck was stuck in the ice, but I can't imagine the pain it must have been feeling not being able to free itself.

Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

JUST IN TIME...

Mother Nature must have been watching out over this beautiful Buck. According to the story, The Thief River Volunteer Fire Department came to the rescue, and sounds like they made it just in time.

LOCATION

The article didn't say where the deer was located, but some of the comments made it sound like it was trapped in the waters of a river.

Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

1.6K SHARES AND COUNTING

With 1.6K Shares and around 200 comments, people around that state are amazed at the rescue. Like me, I'm not sure how many points that buck has, but it appears WELL OVER 12!

Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

COMMUNITY THANKS THE FIRE DEPARTMENT

The comments were all very appreciative of the Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department, for saving the life of this deer, including deer hunters. "If only a few weeks earlier..." and "Amazing job. We hope this buck lives to see another year!" were just a couple of the comments.

Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

HOW MANY POINTS CAN YOU COUNT?

According to the article, it sounds like the deer will survive. I'm trying to count the points! Is it an 18-point buck? What do you think? All I can say is, whoever called the Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department, you deserve a huge thank you from animal lovers everywhere; and to the Fire department, who could have easily said no to this rescue...they didn't. Thank you for your time and dedication to saving this beautiful boy.

