Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident.

There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond.

Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday night. He was admitted to the ICU after suffering neck and head injuries.

Colter Hensel, the fundraiser organizer and close friend of Reid, set up the GoFundMe to help the family during this time. So far, more than $53,000 has been raised.

The family has also set-up a CaringBridge page for Oftedahl.

The 28-year-old Oftedahl was making his first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas after earning enough points during the regular season to rank as one of the top 15 bull riders in the world. The NFR is a 10-day event that started on December 1st and runs through the 10th.