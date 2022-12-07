Epic Jingle And Mingle Event And Parade Coming To Sauk Rapids THIS Saturday!

Downtown Sauk Rapids will feel extra festive on Saturday (December 10th) when it hosts the annual "Jingle and Mingle" event featuring live animals, Santa, a lighted parade and more!

Retail shops in the downtown area will offer Jingle and Mingle specials including food and drink specials at restaurants and in-store promotions at retailers. In addition, there will be an artisan market that will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Riverside Terrace at The Clearing in Southside Park.

Small vendors will also be welcomed inside some area businesses.

Kids and parents alike will be able to take a free horse-drawn wagon ride from Noon to 4 p.m. at Southside Park. The horses will be provided by RJ's Stables and will offer views of the new park area and the Mississippi River. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for purchase (and can be taken along on the wagon ride).

I'm not 100% sure what this means, but there will be a 'Llama Wonderama' area from Noon to 4 p.m. at Southside Park. "Dress them up and take selfies! Llama Wonderama buttons available for sale inside Riverside Terrace."

Christmas carolers will be roaming the sidewalks in front of businesses. The singers will come from local church choirs, singing groups and theater companies... with some even in costume!

The popular living nativity scene will appear in the Coborn's Parking lot from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., performed by Living Waters Lutheran Church. The scene will feature live camels and other animals.

Finally, the main event: The Jingle and Mingle Parade beginning at 5 p.m.. Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear in the parade on a horse-drawn carriage.

Bundle up the kiddos and head to Sauk Rapids on Saturday! The forecast is currently calling for a high of 33 and a low of 27... Not bad for mid-December in Minnesota!

