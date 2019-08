St. Cloud Rox--

St. Cloud ended there 2019 regular season on a high note scoring sixteen runs on Thunder Bay on Sunday.

J.T Barnes started the game for the Rox going six innings giving up four runs on nine hits. Zach Elliott had a great day on offense going 3-6 with five RBIs in the game for St. Cloud.

St. Cloud play in their first playoff game tomorrow against the Willmar Stingers tomorrow at the Rockpile.