Rox Win 3rd Straight; Sweep Loggers

The St. Cloud Rox improve to 21-6 on the season after winning a low scoring 2-1 game at home against the La Crosse Loggers Tuesday night. The Rox scored single runs in the 1st and 4th innings while La Crosse plated their only run in the 7th.

Mathew McClure threw 8 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Chase Grillo threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 8th save of the season. Brady Prewitt was 3-3 and Brice Mathews went 2-3 for St. Cloud. Trevor Austin drove in a run.

The Rox will play at Bismarck tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.