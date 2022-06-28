Rox Earn 20th Win in Blowout of Loggers

The St. Cloud Rox improved to 20-6 after a 10-2 win over the La Crosse Loggers Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox scored 4 1st innings runs, 2 in the 3rd inning and 4 more in the 7th. Brice Mathews went 2-4 with a home run, 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Dawson Martin went 1-4 with 2 RBIs.

Nathan Culley threw 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 9 strikeouts to get the win for St. Cloud. The Rox lead the Great Plains West Division by 4 1/2 games over 2nd place Willmar.

St. Cloud will host La Crosse again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.