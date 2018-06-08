Loggers Edge Rox 4-3

The Rox comeback attempt came up short with a 4-3 loss at home against La Crosse Thursday night. St. Cloud scored twice in the 9th inning but it wasn't enough. Sean Ross was 2-3 with a run scored and Bobby Seymour drove in 2 runs for the Rox.

Kyle Boser started the game and lasted 5 1/3 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to take the loss. St. Cloud is 4-6 and will play at Rochester tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35.

The Rox return home for games against Rochester and Thunder Bay on Saturday and Sunday.