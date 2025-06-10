Rox Walk Off Winners Against MoonDogs Monday At Joe Faber Field

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 5-4 in a game that went ten innings Monday night in front of 1,202 fans at Joe Faber Field. The Rox have won three straight games and are currently leading the Great Plains West Division with a 10-3 record.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Rox got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Matthew Maulik stole home on a double steal to cut the Mankato lead in half. St. Cloud tied the game on a Carter Jorisson single that plated Josh Dykhoff.

After Mankato re-took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, the Rox tied the game on an Austin Haley groundout in the bottom of the seventh.

The MoonDogs were able to get a run across the plate in the top of the tenth, but Cayden Gaskin's two-run single in the bottom of the frame sent the Rox home winners.

Five Rox pitchers combined for the win and allowed just one earned run despite issuing nine walks and seven hits.

The Rox will play at Mankato on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

St. Cloud's next home game is set for Saturday night.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.