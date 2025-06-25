The St. Cloud Rox beat the Badlands Big Sticks 10-5 Tuesday night in front of 1,628 fans at Joe Faber Field. The win improves the Rox to a league-best 21-7 on the season.

The Rox scored runs in each of the first two innings. Brady Ballinger knocked in a run with a single in the first inning, and Cayden Gaskin smacked a home run in the bottom of the second for a 2-0 Rox lead.

Badlands was able to plate four runs in the top of the third inning for a 4-2 lead, but St. Cloud made sure that lead was short-lived with a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings before pulling away with a three-run eighth.

Brady Ballinger finished 1-3, with two walks and a pair of runs batted in and Gaskin was 1-2 with three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases- including a steal of home.

The Rox homestand continues on Wednesday night. St. Cloud will welcome the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a 6:35 first pitch. The Rox have home games every night this week through Saturday.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.