Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Friday, April 17th
The Cathedral softball team beat ROCORI 2-1 Thursday in a matchup of two defending state champions.
The Crusaders trailed 1-0 heading into the 5th inning before Tayla Vought's two-out, two-run double gave Cathedral a 2-1 lead. Liz Bell had a pair of hits and Keira Alexander got the win on the mound after pitching seven innings and allowing six hits while striking out three Spartans.
Cathedral is 5-0 so far this season and will play against St. Cloud in Waite Park on Friday.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th:
Eden Valley-Watkins 16, Royalton 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Royalton 4
Melrose 12, Montevideo 2
Melrose 15, Montevideo 1
BBE 7, Holdingford 4
Holdingford 1, BBE 0
Kimball 5, ACGC 0
Kimball 12, ACGC 2
Sartell 9, Coon Rapids 4
Becker 10, Zimmerman 9
Zimmerman 15, Becker 8
Brainerd 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7
Albany 2, Foley 0
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
St. Cloud vs Cathedral @ Waite Park
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Cambridge-Isanti
BASEBALL
The ROCORI Spartans fell 15-3 at Alexandria on Thursday. Cooper Notch was 1-2 with a run batted in for the Spartans and Nolan VanLoy scored a run.
ROCORI will play at Willmar on Friday, April 17th.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th:
Paynesville 6, Maple Lake 0
Paynesville 2, Maple Lake 1
Royalton 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 5
Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Royalton 7
Holdingford 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Osakis 16, St. John’s Prep 12
Becker 11, Zimmerman 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Brainerd 3
Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1
Foley 13, Milaca 3
Kimball 7, ACGC 6
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Hibbing @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Anoka @ St. Cloud
ROCORI @ Willmar
BOYS LACROSSE
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 6
ROCORI 11, St. Cloud 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Cloud 15, ROCORI 1