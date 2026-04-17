Prep Sports Scores and Schedule &#8211; Friday, April 17th

Prep Sports Scores and Schedule – Friday, April 17th

Erika Boike

The Cathedral softball team beat ROCORI 2-1 Thursday in a matchup of two defending state champions.

The Crusaders trailed 1-0 heading into the 5th inning before Tayla Vought's two-out, two-run double gave Cathedral a 2-1 lead. Liz Bell had a pair of hits and Keira Alexander got the win on the mound after pitching seven innings and allowing six hits while striking out three Spartans.

Cathedral is 5-0 so far this season and will play against St. Cloud in Waite Park on Friday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th:  

Eden Valley-Watkins 16, Royalton 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Royalton 4
Melrose 12, Montevideo 2
Melrose 15, Montevideo 1
BBE 7, Holdingford 4
Holdingford 1, BBE 0
Kimball 5, ACGC 0
Kimball 12, ACGC 2
Sartell 9, Coon Rapids 4
Becker 10, Zimmerman 9
Zimmerman 15, Becker 8
Brainerd 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7
Albany 2, Foley 0

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE 

St. Cloud vs Cathedral @ Waite Park
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Cambridge-Isanti

BASEBALL 

The ROCORI Spartans fell 15-3 at Alexandria on Thursday. Cooper Notch was 1-2 with a run batted in for the Spartans and Nolan VanLoy scored a run.

ROCORI will play at Willmar on Friday, April 17th.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th: 

Paynesville 6, Maple Lake 0
Paynesville 2, Maple Lake 1
Royalton 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 5
Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Royalton 7
Holdingford 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Osakis 16, St. John’s Prep 12
Becker 11, Zimmerman 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Brainerd 3
Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1
Foley 13, Milaca 3
Kimball 7, ACGC 6

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE 

Hibbing @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Anoka @ St. Cloud
ROCORI @ Willmar

BOYS LACROSSE 

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 6
ROCORI 11, St. Cloud 3

GIRLS LACROSSE 

St. Cloud 15, ROCORI 1

 

Ghost Towns of Benton County

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter

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