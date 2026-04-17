The Cathedral softball team beat ROCORI 2-1 Thursday in a matchup of two defending state champions.

The Crusaders trailed 1-0 heading into the 5th inning before Tayla Vought's two-out, two-run double gave Cathedral a 2-1 lead. Liz Bell had a pair of hits and Keira Alexander got the win on the mound after pitching seven innings and allowing six hits while striking out three Spartans.

Cathedral is 5-0 so far this season and will play against St. Cloud in Waite Park on Friday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th:

Eden Valley-Watkins 16, Royalton 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 15, Royalton 4

Melrose 12, Montevideo 2

Melrose 15, Montevideo 1

BBE 7, Holdingford 4

Holdingford 1, BBE 0

Kimball 5, ACGC 0

Kimball 12, ACGC 2

Sartell 9, Coon Rapids 4

Becker 10, Zimmerman 9

Zimmerman 15, Becker 8

Brainerd 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7

Albany 2, Foley 0

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

St. Cloud vs Cathedral @ Waite Park

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Cambridge-Isanti

BASEBALL

The ROCORI Spartans fell 15-3 at Alexandria on Thursday. Cooper Notch was 1-2 with a run batted in for the Spartans and Nolan VanLoy scored a run.

ROCORI will play at Willmar on Friday, April 17th.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 16th:

Paynesville 6, Maple Lake 0

Paynesville 2, Maple Lake 1

Royalton 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 5

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Royalton 7

Holdingford 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

Osakis 16, St. John’s Prep 12

Becker 11, Zimmerman 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Brainerd 3

Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1

Foley 13, Milaca 3

Kimball 7, ACGC 6

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Hibbing @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Anoka @ St. Cloud

ROCORI @ Willmar

BOYS LACROSSE

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 15, Brainerd 6

ROCORI 11, St. Cloud 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Cloud 15, ROCORI 1