Rox Top Waterloo to Head to NWL Championship

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud to stamp their ticket to the Northwoods League Championship game Friday. St. Cloud scored 1 run in the 1st inning, 2 in the 2nd, 2 in the 4th and an insurance run in the 7th inning. Otto Kemp had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, Justin Kirby added 2 hits and a run scored and Peter Abinanti had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and a RBI for the Rox. Noah Myhre threw the first 5 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run to get the win. Last night's game was the Great Plains Championship.

St. Cloud will host either Madison or Traverse City Friday night at 7:05 at Joe Faber Field in the Northwoods League Championship game. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.