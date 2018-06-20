Rox Top Mankato Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Mankato MoonDogs 3-1 Tuesday night at Franklin Rogers Park in southern Minnesota. The Rox improve to 11-10 with the win.

St. Cloud got a superior pitching performance from Kenny Saenz, who tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball with five strikeouts. Saenz picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Gus Steiger scored on a Bobby Seymour sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead, and St. Cloud added two more runs on a Landon Stephens two-run home run in the top of the third inning.

St. Cloud is home for the first time in eight days Wednesday night when they host Mankato at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.