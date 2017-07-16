Rox Stung by Willmar 6-2, Now Tied for Second in North Division

ST. CLOUD -- Michael Busch had 2 RBIs to avoid a 2nd straight shutout, but the Rox fell short of the Willmar Stingers Saturday night at Joe Faber Field.

Busch's 2 RBI double came in the 6th with the Rox down by 6. Unfortunately St. Cloud couldn't see the comeback through. Willmar scored those 6 runs on 5 hits.

Carlo Graffeo took the mound for the Rox Saturday, giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 4 through 6 innings. Gus Varland pitched 4 innings for Willmar, with 0 earned runs and 4 strikeouts.

The Rox now sit at 28-19 on the year.

St. Cloud will look to get the bats going Sunday afternoon against the Stingers. Game starts at 4:05 on AM1390 Granite City Sports.