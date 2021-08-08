Rox Top Huskies, Astros Blank Twins

The St. Cloud Rox grabbed their 46th win by defeating the Duluth Huskies for the seventh time this season, while the Minnesota Twins got shut out by the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Rox beat the Huskies 10-4 thanks to a six-run sixth inning that broke a 4-4 tie. Brice Matthews ran in three for St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 46-15 and can clinch home-field advantage in the Northwoods League playoffs with just two more wins. The Huskies fall to 25-36. The two teams will face off for the final time in the regular season on Sunday. You can catch the game and pre-game coverage all starting at 12:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

The Twins fell to Houston 4-0 in game three, but still control the series 2-1. Aledmys Díaz led the way for the Astros with two RBIs. Minnesota falls to 47-64 and Houston improves to 66-45. They will take the field for game four on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

