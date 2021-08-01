Rox and Twins Win, Foley Falls in Tournament Quarterfinal Round

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Honkers to secure their fifth straight win, the Minnesota Twins dominated in game two against the Cardinals, and Foley fell in the quarterfinal round of the American Legion Tournament.

The Rox beat Rochester for the fifth time this season by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. Bryce Hackett, Max Rippl, Connor Barison, and Kevin Davis combined for a total of four hits and one run allowed in the strong pitching showing from St. Cloud. The Rox improve to 42-13 while the Honkers fall to 26-28. The teams will head to Rochester for game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports begins at 4:35 p.m.

The Twins got the last laugh on Saturday, beating St. Louis 8-1 after falling 5-1 the day before. Brent Rooker, Jorge Polanco, and Miguel Sanó each scored two for Minnesota. The Twins improve to 44-61 and the Cardinals fall to 52-52. The series will be decided when the teams take the field for game three on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

After advancing to the semifinals from pool play, Foley beat Mankato 8-5 on Saturday afternoon to move ahead to the quarterfinal round. There, they fell to Hopkins 16-1 in five innings. Foley will be playing for third place against Willmar at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Hopkins will face Osseo in the championship game at 1:30 p.m.

