Rox Streak Snapped At Six

The Rochester Honkers beat the St. Cloud Rox 10-8 Thursday night at Mayo Field. The Rox saw their six game win streak snapped, while the Honkers broke a 14 game losing skid.

The Honkers jumped all over the Rox in the game's early innings. Rochester scored three runs in each of the the first three frames for a 9-0 lead.

The Rox mounted a late comeback, which went so far as putting the tying run on base in the ninth inning, but came up two runs short.

St. Cloud will play against Rochester again Friday night at Mayo Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.