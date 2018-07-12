Rox Rock Bucks Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Waterloo Bucks 9-0 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The win completes a two-game sweep for St. Cloud and improves their second-half record to 4-4.

Australian import Jack Barrie smacked his fifth home run of the season for the Rox in the win, while Connor Aube was 2-4 with two runs batted in and Landon Stephens contributed a pair of runs batted in.

St. Cloud's Evan Johnson and Spencer Mraz combined on the hill for the shutout, with Johnson handling the first six innings before deferring to Mraz.

The Rox will host the Duluth Huskies at Joe Faber Field on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.