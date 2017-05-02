Rox Reveal 2017 Promotion Schedule

The St. Cloud Rox announced their 2017 promotion schedule on Granite City Sports Monday afternoon.



Former Twin Tom Brunansky will appear at Joe Faber Field on June 2nd at the home opener. Brunansky, who helped the Twins win the World Series in 1987, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs.

Other highlights include the July 29th game when the Rox will change their name to the St. Cloud S'Mores for a night. The evening will also feature bonfires and s'more stations throughout the ballpark.

On August 10th the Rox will be giving out a Rox "double bobblehead" to the first 400 fans featuring Al Newman and Augie Rodriguez.

Here is the full schedule via St. Cloud Rox baseball: