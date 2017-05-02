Rox Reveal 2017 Promotion Schedule
The St. Cloud Rox announced their 2017 promotion schedule on Granite City Sports Monday afternoon.
Former Twin Tom Brunansky will appear at Joe Faber Field on June 2nd at the home opener. Brunansky, who helped the Twins win the World Series in 1987, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs.
Other highlights include the July 29th game when the Rox will change their name to the St. Cloud S'Mores for a night. The evening will also feature bonfires and s'more stations throughout the ballpark.
On August 10th the Rox will be giving out a Rox "double bobblehead" to the first 400 fans featuring Al Newman and Augie Rodriguez.
Here is the full schedule via St. Cloud Rox baseball:
- June 2: Home Opener presented by Coborn’s featuring World Series Champion and former Minnesota Twin Tom Brunansky. Post-Game Fireworks! 1st 1,000 fans receive a magnet schedule.
- June 3: Baseball Bat Giveaway presented by CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. 1st 300 kids 14 & under will receive a youth baseball bat.
- June 4: Books & Baseball Day presented by Initiative Foundation and United Way. 1st 200 families with a child 5 & under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with the players on the field starting at 3:05 pm, concluding at 3:30 pm. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- June 7: Rox Umbrella Giveaway presented by Wells Fargo. 1st 300 fans will receive a special edition Rox umbrella
- June 8: Baseball’s Rock Stars “Bucket Ruckus” will be rockin’ all night presented by Brandl Motors.
- June 9: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Kwik Trip.
- June 10: Rox Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Miller Lite. 1st 500 fans 21 & older receive a Rox pint glass.
- June 11: Turn Back the Clock Day presented by Capital One. Rox Poster Schedule Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing. 1st 1,500 fans receive a special edition Rox poster. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- June 17: Rox Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Franklin Outdoor Advertising. 1st 250 fans receive a special edition Rox baseball cap.
- June 18: Father’s Day at the Ballpark! Rox BBQ Apron Giveaway/Men’s Health Awareness presented by CentraCare Clinic – Adult and Pediatric Urology. 1st 350 guys will receive a BBQ Apron. One lucky fan will win a new BBQ grill! Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- June 21: Bark in the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. 1st 200 dogs receive a Rox dog bandana. All dogs enter through the General Admission 1st base gat.
- June 26: Faith in Action Night. Pre-game youth baseball/softball clinic presented by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YMCA and Northland Capital Financial Services, LLC
- June 29: Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos will be performing throughout the game presented by PreferredOne.
- June 30: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Franklin Graphics and Franklin Outdoor Advertising.
- July 1: Polka Night presented by 1150AM – KASM.
- July 6: Rox Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Coborn’s, Times Media and 104.7 KCLD. 1st 400 kids 14 & under will receive a Rox replica jersey.
- July 11: Rox Drawstring Bag Giveaway presented by Central Minnesota Credit Union. 1st 300 kids 14 & under will receive a Rox drawstring bag.
- July 13: Don’t miss the award winning national entertainment act “ZOOperstars” presented by Plaza Park Bank & Times Media.
- July 14: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant Sartell.
- July 15: Rox Piggy Bank Giveaway & Quarter Drop presented by Great River Federal Credit Union. 1st 300 fans 12 & under will receive a piggy bank and have a chance to pick up 4,000 quarters on the field after the game.
- July 16: Pink in the Park Day presented by Center for Diagnostic Imaging. The Rox will be wearing pink jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- July 20: Summertime St. Patty’s Night presented by Jimmy’s Pour House. It’s all green…uniforms, bases and beer!
- July 23: Peanut Allergy Awareness Day. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- July 24: Baseball Giveaway presented by Sentry Bank. 1st 300 kids 14 & under will receive a Rox baseball.
- July 25: Rox Team Team Poster Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing & Bulldog Photo. 1st 1,500 fans will receive a 2017 Rox team poster.
- July 27: Community All-Stars Night presented by Sentry Bank. Eleven area youth who have shown the eleven character traits of Jacob Wetterling will be awarded the ultimate Rox experience. The Rox will wear special #11 red jerseys. There will be a silent auction to support the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.
- July 28: Friday Night Fireworks presented by McDonald’s Meats.
- July 29: S’mores versus Campfires Night. The entire night will be dedicated to the Northwoods treat, the s’more. The teams will be wearing S’mores and Campfires uniforms. There will be marshmallow roasting, a youth campout and s’more!
- July 30: Military Appreciation Day presented by Rapid Recovery & Aquatic Center. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- August 2: 12:05 pm game. Midweek Matinee. Take a co-worker or client to lunch at the ballpark!
- August 2: 7:05 pm game. Rox Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Grain Belt Premium. 1st 250 fans 21 & older will receive a Rox cooler bag.
- August 3: Rox Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing and Times Media. 1st 500 fans will receive a 2017 Rox trading card set.
- August 5: Battle of the Badges Night presented by Country Financial. Pregame softball battle between police officers and firefighters starting at 4:05 pm.
- August 6: National Root Beer Float Day. 1st 250 fans receive a Rox Root Beer Mug courtesy of A&W Restaurants of Albany, Richmond and Sartell. Coborn’s Kids’ Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.
- August 10: Double Bobblehead of 2016 Northwoods Field Manager of the Year Augie Rodriguez and Two-Time World Series Champion Al Newman presented by Capital One. 1st 400 fans will receive a token to be redeemed for a double bobblehead after the fifth inning.
- August 11: Fan Appreciation Night and Friday Night Fireworks presented by Texas Roadhouse. Great giveaways all night long!