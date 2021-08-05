Rox Rally Past Express 7-2

St. Cloud trailed 2-0 entering the 8th inning but St. Cloud scored 1 run in the 8th inning and 6 in the 9th to come from behind to win at Eau Claire against the Express Wednesday night 7-2. Jordan Schulefand had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs, Nick Yovetich had 2 his and 2 RBIs and Easton Waterman had 1 hit and 2 RBIs for the Rox. Nick Penick threw 2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox are 20-6 in the 2nd half of the season and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox play at Willmar tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.