Rox Preparing To Open 2019 Campaign [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox will open the 2019 season in less than a week when they take on Rochester at Mayo Field on May 28th. The Rox will open the home portion of their schedule on June 1st.

Field Manager Augie Rodriguez returns to the bench after spending the 2018 season mainly in a front-office role. He joined "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday afternoon to preview the upcoming season.

