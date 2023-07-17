Rox Outscore Huskies in Duluth

The St. Cloud Rox improved to 8-4 in the 2nd half of the season after posting a 12-5 win in Duluth against the Huskies Sunday. The Rox scored 5 runs in the 4th inning and 4 more in the 5th inning to take a 12-2 lead.

St. Cloud was led at the plate by Kyle Jackson with 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 4 RBI. Davis Cop added 3 hits and 3 RBI, and Jackson Hauge and Haiden Hunt each had 2 RBI for the Rox.

Get our free mobile app

Wes Burton started the game on the mound for St. Cloud and threw 5 innings with 3 hits and 2 earned runs allowed. He struck out 5 to get the win.

The Rox are tied with Willmar at 8-4 in the 2nd half Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud has the day off today and will play at Minot at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.