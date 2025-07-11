The St. Cloud Rox beat the Waterloo Bucks 2-1 Thursday night in dramatic fashion. The Rox scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win.

JP Robertson was excellent on the mound for the Rox in five innings of work. The All Star starter allowed one run on just five hits while striking out eight Bucks batters before yielding to the stingy St. Cloud bullpen.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK (OKAY, IT WAS A COMEBACK)

The Rox ninth inning comeback began with a leadoff single from Tyson Leblanc, who then stole second base. Austin Haley knocked in Leblanc with a double, then scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Leblanc finished with three of his team's five hits in the win, with Haley's double and a Cayden Gaskin single accounting for the other two.

WE ARE GOING STREAKING

The win runs the Rox winning streak to five and improves the team to 7-4 on the second half of the season and 32-12 overall. St. Cloud's winning percentage of .727 is the best in the Northwoods League and gives the Rox a 5.5 game lead over Willmar in the overall Great Plains West Division standings.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again on Friday night. First pitch at Riverfront Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.. The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9, Granite City Sports.

COME HOME, ROX...

St. Cloud's next home game is slated for Sunday night at Joe Faber Field against the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitch on Sunday is set for a 6:35 start time as opposed to the usual 4:05 start.