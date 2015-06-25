Rox Leave Plenty Of Runners Stranded In Loss To Duluth

Dave Overlund

The Rox pounded out 11 hits against the Duluth Huskies Wednesday night but could only plate one run in an 8-1 loss at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 16-12 on the season.

Connor Crane and Austin Athmann each had a pair of hits for St. Cloud in the loss, but the Rox stranded nine runners on base and had another caught stealing. Duluth scored a run in the third inning, two in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning.

St. Cloud hosts the Huskies again Thursday night at 7:05 at Joe Faber Field. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on AM 1390 The Fan.

