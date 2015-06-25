Rox Leave Plenty Of Runners Stranded In Loss To Duluth

The Rox pounded out 11 hits against the Duluth Huskies Wednesday night but could only plate one run in an 8-1 loss at Joe Faber Field. The loss drops the Rox to 16-12 on the season.

Connor Crane and Austin Athmann each had a pair of hits for St. Cloud in the loss, but the Rox stranded nine runners on base and had another caught stealing. Duluth scored a run in the third inning, two in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning.

St. Cloud hosts the Huskies again Thursday night at 7:05 at Joe Faber Field. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on AM 1390 The Fan.